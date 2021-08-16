Woman dies after being hit and dragged by a car in Millersville on Sunday

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A 49-year-old woman was hit and dragged a short distance by a car after she passed out in a McDonalds parking lot on Sunday.

At around 9:40 p.m., police officers were called to the McDonald's that's located in the 600 block of Old Mill Road, in Millersville, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was seen collapsing in the McDonald's parking lot near the entrance/exit to Old Mill Road. Right around the same time, a Lexus sedan made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru and struck the pedestrian, who was still lying face down in the parking lot.

The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The driver of the Lexus, 51-year-old Mary Dulaney, of Millersville, was not injured.

Preliminarily, the pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. However, it is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.