Woman crossing street with walker killed by hit-and-run driver in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 65-year-old woman was struck by a car while she was crossing the street with a walker Wednesday afternoon in East Baltimore. Police said the driver of the car continued to drive away.

The woman was unresponsive around 2:52 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Broadway Street.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car has not been identified.

Anyone that has information about this incident is told to contact investigators at (410)396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.