Woman claims people threw liquid on her, yelled homophobic slurs outside Abingdon Home Goods

ABINGDON, Md. — Deputies in Harford County are investigating a potential hate crime outside a Home Goods on Emmorton Road in Abingdon.

The alleged incident happened May 27 between 12:30 and 1pm in the store parking lot.

Two people reportedly pulled up in a car and yelled homophobic slurs at the victim, before throwing some form of liquid at her and taking off.

At first the victim believed it was water, but about an hour later her skin started itching.

She ended up having to go to an urgent care for what turned out to be some kind of chemical burn.

Not much is known about the suspects, other than one is a man and the other a woman both in their 20s, driving a small black passenger car.

Deputies need your help identifying the two suspects involved in this incident. Were you in this area on May 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.?

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Maddox at 443-409-3551