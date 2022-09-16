Watch Now
Woman charged in September 8 shooting

Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — A woman has been arrested and charged in the attempted murder of a man last week according to police.

On September 15, 29-year-old Saidah Williams was arrested by the Warrant Task Force in the 7600 block of Lilian Holt Drive in Baltimore County.

Williams was arrested for the September 8 shooting of a 31-year-old male in the chest in the 1800 block of Chapel Street.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

Williams has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder and is being held at Central Booking without bail.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

