DUNDALK — A deadly hit and run in Dundalk has a woman facing charges tonight.

Baltimore County Police say just before 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, Ashley Weldon hit and killed a man on north point road just off of Merritt Boulevard near 695.

Police say she hit and killed Kevin Higgins Jr and then drove off.

However she was caught a short time later.

Weldon is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.