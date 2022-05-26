Woman arrested on impaired driving crash that led to death of infant in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman has been arrested after being indicted by a grand jury in an impaired driving crash that led to the death of her infant child in April 2021.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a Honda was driving northbound in the slow lane of Route 295, when he observed a vehicle approaching at what was described as a high rate of speed in the same lane.

The driver was concerned and moved to the fast lane of Route 295, as the vehicle, later identified as the Ford Explorer, approached.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford, later identified as 30-year-old Talaya C. Martin lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda.

Maryland State Police

They say Martin's vehicle veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda. It then continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its side after striking trees.

9-month-old Ezekiel Martin, who was Talaya Martin’s child was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant was not secured in a car seat.

Talaya Martin was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

Martin is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, two counts of negligent vehicular homicide, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving with a suspended license and driving on the highway without a license.

She was arrested on Wednesday by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Honda Crosstour, 45-year-old Marlon J. King, 45, remained on the highway but reported no injuries in the crash.