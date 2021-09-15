Woman arrested & charged with attempted murder for August 28 East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged the woman responsible for an August shooting.

On August 28, at around 1:40 p.m., a 33-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Valley Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with none life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators located 20-year-old Shabraya Lee while in the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive. She was arrested without incident.

Lee was taken to the Eastern District where she was debriefed before being taken to Central Booking Intake Facility.

She was charged with attempted 1st degree murder.