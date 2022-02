ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police are looking for a woman who is missing along with a 3-year-old girl.

Kosh Brook Cumings, 31, and Naza Norie Michelle Holley, 3, were both reported missing.

Cumings may be in the Delaware area, said police.

She was driving a blue 2011 Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration JKN9060.

Anyone with information should call 410-272-2121.