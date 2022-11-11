Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman accused of hitting Elkton Police officer while fleeing traffic stop

Aniyah Breshae Clark.jpg
Elkton PD
Aniyah Breshae Clark
Aniyah Breshae Clark.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:48:23-05

ELKTON, Md. — Police in Elkton are searching for a 22-year-old Delaware woman accused of running over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

It happened overnight Friday, near the Big Elk Mall on East Pulaski Highway.

Officer Lowery initially pulled Aniyah Breshae Clark over for a vehicle equipment violation.

During the stop, police say they developed probable cause that drugs may be in the car.

As Lowery spoke with Clark's passenger in preparation of searching the vehicle, she allegedly sped off hitting the officer in the process.

Lowery was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clark, who remains on the run.

Although Clark lives in Wilmington, Delaware, police believe she frequents Elkton.

Her vehicle is described as a 2017 4-door white Nissan Altima, with Delaware registration 484702.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices