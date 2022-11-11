Woman accused of hitting Elkton Police officer while fleeing traffic stop

ELKTON, Md. — Police in Elkton are searching for a 22-year-old Delaware woman accused of running over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

It happened overnight Friday, near the Big Elk Mall on East Pulaski Highway.

Officer Lowery initially pulled Aniyah Breshae Clark over for a vehicle equipment violation.

During the stop, police say they developed probable cause that drugs may be in the car.

As Lowery spoke with Clark's passenger in preparation of searching the vehicle, she allegedly sped off hitting the officer in the process.

Lowery was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clark, who remains on the run.

Although Clark lives in Wilmington, Delaware, police believe she frequents Elkton.

Her vehicle is described as a 2017 4-door white Nissan Altima, with Delaware registration 484702.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call 911.