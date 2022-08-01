WMAR teams up with the PMJ Foundation to help students go back to school

WMAR is teaming up with the Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation again, to make sure students have all the tools they need to head back to the classroom.

For the 20th year the PMJ Foundation is collecting everything from bookbags to notebooks, pens and pencils to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

According to the 2022 Deloitte back-to-school survey, families will spend on average $661, per child, to get ready to head back to school. Inflation and the need for more digital items in the classroom impact spending.

For many families that cost is just too much to cover right now.

Your donation to the PMJ Foundation Back to School drive will help the non-profit distribute 3,000 donations to students in the Baltimore area this year.

To sponsor a student and make a donation, click here.

The foundation was created by Preston Mitchum Jr., a former photographer at WMAR-2 News in 2002. In addition to the school drive, Preston also organizes after school and career programs for kids. More information about The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation can be found here.

