Witness jumps into action to save sailor's life during Frederick active shooter incident

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — "It is what it is. It happened for a reason and hopefully we saved that man’s life."

It was an emotional interview with Garett Wagner — the ops manager at Nicolock Paving in Frederick.

Wagner describes how his co-workers jumped into action after a sailor stumbled through the doors yesterday — trying to escape a gunman.

RELATED: Navy Hospital Corpsman killed after shooting two sailors Tuesday near Ft. Detrick

"The gentleman was laying on the floor and they were actually compressing his gun shot wound to his chest and his neck. They had taken off their hoodies. They were using t-shirts just trying to slow down the bleeding," Wagner explained.

The gunman identified as a navy medic, 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, of Frederick.

Investigators are still looking into why Woldesenbet went to this naval biological research facility at Riverside Tech Park and shot two of his fellows sailors before driving to Fort Detrick where he was eventually shot and killed.

For Wagner — images from yesterday’s shooting are ones he won’t soon forget.

He tells WMAR there’s comfort knowing he and his guys were able to help a sailor in need.

"We reacted. We saw a gentleman that was just in distress. The fear in his face I mean he was so wide-eyed you know that we reacted. And I think that we did everything right so I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of my guys and everything that happened yesterday," he said.