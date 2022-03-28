Windsor Mill man died in a house fire early Sunday morning

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — A Windsor Mill man died on Sunday in a house fire.

According to Baltimore County Police, 62-year-old Curtis Edward Jones Sr. was found on the living room floor in a home on the 3300 block of Ripple Road.

Fire crews were dispatched to that address at around 4:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire at the front door. Crews made immediate entry and located a fire in the living room where they located the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCoPD fire investigators responded to the scene and have classified the cause of this fire as undetermined.