Win a chance to see Paul McCartney live by donating to Walk A Mile In Their Shoes
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — The 7th Annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes is coming up April 23.

Hosted by GBMC Healthcare, the yearly walk benefits the system's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Domestic Violence programs for victims of all ages, at no cost to the patient.

This year's event will take place in-person at the GBMC Healthcare Campus in Towson, but will also have a virtual element mixed in.

Can't or don't wish to attend, you can still donate and have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paul McCartney live at Camden Yards on June 12.

Every $7 donated, equals one chance to win.

If you do plan on attending and participating, click here.

