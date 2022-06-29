Watch Now
Will Barton returns close to home after trade with Wizards

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — In a deal that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver, Washington acquires Monte Morris and Baltimore native Will Barton.

Barton attended Lake Clifton High School during his time in Baltimore.

This is the franchise that brings him closest to his hometown. It also reunites him with another Baltimore native Wes Unseld Jr., current Wizards coach.

The Wizard's coach was also an assistant with Denver from 2015 until 2021.

Barton started all 71 games he played with the Nuggets last season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game according to ESPN.

He also has the most three-pointers in Nuggets' franchise history at 804.

