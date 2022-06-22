ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new public housing development in Annapolis is now open.

Wilbourn Estates stands where the Old Newtown 20 had been.

Annapolis resident Joyce Stone talked about the old development she lived in, Newtown 20, a public housing development on Newton Drive.

"It was needed. It was needed," Stone said.

The housing development fell into shambles and needed to be torn down.

That means people living in the 78 units there would be out of a home.

Local officials said they would find a way to build it back.

However, tenants were skeptical about the change and didn't believe their units will be available when they wanted to come back.

But, here we are with 78 new units in what is now called Wilbourn Estates. Thirty-two people have decided to come back.

Sonji Green is one of those who were surprised they kept their word and after 30 years in Newtown 20, she is in here new place in Wilbourn Estates.

“Two weeks and it's so beautiful,” Green said.

Newtown 20 deteriorated into what was almost an unlivable condition.

Now that things are brand new and in much better shape, people want to keep it that way.

“I take care of mine, the outside and stuff,” Green said. “When I see the kids running around, I stop them from doing things and I take care of things down in that area anyway.”

Wilbourn Estates now has a 3,500 sq. foot club house with offices and entertainment areas inside.

A new playground and basketball court are in to give children something to do.

This was all made possible by local, state and federal money.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said there is more to come.

“$10 million going into the next neighborhood, Woodside,” Buckley said. “Beyond that, we're doing a new mixed income housing development on Forest Drive next to the Legion, and then a beautiful connecting road That will keep kids off of Forest Drive.”

Stone knows it takes a village to keep neighborhood a safe home.

“Everybody get together, everybody's got to do it as neighbor, you know,” she said. “It takes a neighborhood to do it.”

