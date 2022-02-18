WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government appears poised to plead guilty. A court notice shows that a plea hearing for Diana Toebbe has been scheduled for Friday morning in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Lawyers for Toebbe did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment Thursday. Toebbe's husband, Jonathan, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiring to communicate restricted data. The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers calls for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison.
Wife of former Navy nuclear engineer to plead guilty to espionage charges
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 06:17:03-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.