Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy fired after being accused of rape

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 31, 2022
SALISBURY, Md. — A Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after being accused of rape.

Although not much has been revealed about the allegations, the incident appears to have occurred while the deputy was on-duty.

Along with second degree rape, deputy Steven Abreu also faces charges of false imprisonment, and having sexual contact with a person in law enforcement custody.

Fired Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy, Steven Abreu
According to online court documents, the alleged assault happened in Salisbury sometime between October 26 and 28.

The Sheriff's Office says Abreu served less than one-year with the agency, before being terminated over the accusations.

He's currently being held without bail, pending a preliminary district court hearing scheduled for November 10.

