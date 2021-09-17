Whitehall Mill celebrates one year anniversary

BALTIMORE — The pandemic closed a lot of businesses, but one woman opened up a market during lock downs.

Today, she is celebrating one year in business. Joy Stewart opened Whitehall Market last year. It's a place where different food, drink, and other vendors can come together to showcase their products.

Stewart says it wasn't always easy, but that she and the other small businesses really stuck together and that's what made today so special.

"It's had it's ups and it's challenges, or down, but I guess overall we just stuck together as a team. Small businesses supporting small businesses. It's just been amazing being able to come through this year on top," she said.

Stewart says there is a lot more in store for this year and that she is so excited and thankful for all the support.