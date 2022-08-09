'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.

Ball said the Howard County Police Department is investigating and that the department has identified similar flyers in various states, showing that this is not an isolated occurrence.

"In recent days, we have become aware of a Hate Bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend," Ball said. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."