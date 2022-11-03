Avenue at White Marsh announces 25th Christmas Tree Lighting

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is getting ready for the holidays.

There's a 40-foot tree being set up between Red Brick Station and Bar Louie. It's the 25th anniversary of the tree lighting this year.

On November 18, that tree will be lit up. There's a special three-hour ceremony starting at 6 p.m. There will be food, music and a final countdown starting at 7 p.m. when the tree is lit.

Starting at 8 p.m. , your family can skate with Santa Clause at the new outdoor ice rink.

For one hour ice skaters will have the chance to ice skate with Santa Clause. Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance. Click this link to purchase tickets.

The ice rink is expected to open next week.

For more information on the tree lighting ceremony, click here.