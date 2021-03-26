Where your tax dollars are going from the recently passed COVID-19 Stimulus Package

WASHINGTON — Ever wonder where your tax dollars are going from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021/COVID-19 Stimulus Package?

Maryland is getting $68,817,875 to expand vaccine capacity at Community Health Centers throughout the state.

On Friday, members of Maryland's U.S. Congressional Delegation released a list of who's getting the money and how much.

· $10,106,750 for Baltimore Medical System, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $8,898,500 for Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $7,832,625 for The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring)

· $7,397,875 for Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. (Salisbury)

· $5,995,375 for Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $5,483,375 for Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Denton)

· $4,172,875 for Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. (Brandywine)

· $3,085,000 for Tri-State Community Health Center (Hancock)

· $2,445,250 for Health Care For The Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $1,991,625 for Mobile Medical Care, Inc. (Bethesda)

· $1,901,250 for West Cecil Health Center, Inc. (Conowingo)

· $1,745,500 for Walnut Street Community Health Center Inc. (Hagerstown)

· $1,696,125 for Park West Health Systems, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $1,679,125 for Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Oakland)

· $1,576,125 for City of Frederick (Frederick)

· $1,518,375 for Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $1,292,125 for Owensville Primary Care, Inc. (West River)

Then there is more funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will be allocated as follows.

· $2,964,467 for the Maryland Department of Health to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates and improve the delivery of care for expectant mothers.

· $658,587 for the University of Maryland, Baltimore to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child health, obesity and health disparities.

· $1,209,991 for Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Cumberland)

· $2,230,582 for Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Eastern Shore)

· $2,787,294 for Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. (Capitol Heights)

· $4,107,034 for The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring)

· $3,123,867 for Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $2,830,641 for Health Care For The Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $2,014,893 for Park West Health Systems, Inc. (Baltimore)

· $1,761,502 for Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore)

