Where you can get free rapid at-home COVID test kits in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County has provided updated test kit distribution locations and hours, as demand for the free rapid at-home test kits has surged.
“I want to thank our staff and our public and private sector partners for helping make these test kits available across the county,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “To keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday, please - get tested. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.”
The locations for distribution are as follows:
Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits will be distributed from 12pm- 5pm starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the Hotel side of the building.
Westfield Annapolis, 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis. Tests will be available in the management office starting Wednesday, December 22nd from 10am-4pm.
Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office.
Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, 3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel. Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm or until supplies run out on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Anne Arundel County Police Department. Kits will be distributed from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
- Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton