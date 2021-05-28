Where to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend across the state

BALTIMORE — Many places across Maryland have canceled their Memorial Day parades for this year, however there are some offering virtual options and a few with in-person options. Take a look!

Saturday:

Chesapeake Beach: This town will hold a hybrid Stars and Stripes Ceremony, with an in-person event on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony will begin with our National Athem and other musical selections by Dana and Jeremy. Special Guest- George W. Owings, III Maryland Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Keynote Speaker-Kelly Swanson, President of Gold Star Mothers.

Monday:

Dulaney Memorial Gardens: The 54th annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and will honor six service members with ties to Maryland who were lost within the last two years and pay tribute to all men and women of the Armed Forces who have paid the highest price in defense of the United States of America.

The ceremony will be lived streamed on May 31 starting at 10:00 a.m. here.

An area will be designated for members of the public who wish to attend. Since limited seating will be available, members of the public are encouraged to bring their own chairs if they wish.

Chesapeake Beach: The town will release a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. If you miss the ceremony, you can watch on the Town's YouTube Channel linked here.

Rockville: At 9:30 a.m., you can tune in here to watch the virtual ceremony! The ceremony features music by the Rockville Concert Band, an address by Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton, a traditional wreath-laying led by American Legion Post 86, presentation of colors by Rockville City Police Department Honor Guard, and an address by the guest speaker Eric N. Bernard, Hospital Corpsman Second Class, US Navy.

Taneytown: Line-up begins at 12:30pm at the American Legion on Broad Street and Step-off is at 1:00pm sharp. Parade Route is Broad Street to E. Baltimore Street to Grand Drive to Taneytown Shopping Center. Veterans are especially welcome.

Elkton: Annual Memorial Day Parade at 101 E. Main Street from 11am to noon.

Mt. Airy: Flag ceremony to honor those who died while serving in the US Military. 3pm at Historic Pine Grove Chapel on South Main Street

Havre De Grace: The Joseph L. Davis Post 47 American Legion will have a service to honor those who died defending our country on Monday. The ceremony will be held at Angel Hill at 9am and Tydings Park at 11am.

Are we missing any events? Let us know!