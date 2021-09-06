When steel was made in Maryland

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News' Bethlehem Steel special recounts the lives touched by the Sparrows Point steel mill that closed unexpectedly in 2012.

Jamie Costello, Mark Roper and Christian Schaffer take us on a look back at the lives of everyday Baltimoreans in a once booming steel town.

With interviews from Deborah Rudacille, the author of Roots of Steel: Boom and Bust in an American Mill Town and former steel workers sharing their experiences, we pull back the curtain to reveal a Sparrows Point that looks much different than the one we see today.

Steel workers sharing their experiences working 'on the point' recount the racial challenges they've overcome, the lasting effects of the work environment on their health, the financial freedom they were afforded and most of all, the eternal family they've forged in steel.

The legacy of Bethlehem Steel is one that employed generations and shaped Baltimore.