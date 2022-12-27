When and where you can recycle your Christmas tree or have it picked up

BALTIMORE — As the holiday season comes to an end, it's time for residents to start thinking about getting rid of this year's Christmas tree.

Some counties have already announced dates for curbside tree collections as well as some drop off locations.

In Howard County, there are nine drop-off sites that will recycle your tree into mulch between December 26 and January 21.

Some areas in Howard County have available tree pick-up services, in which case it has to be cut and tied into bundles of less than four-feet and 40 pounds.

To find out if your neighborhood has tree collection, call 410-313-6444.

Over in Anne Arundel County, Christmas trees will be collected before 6am on regular recycling days. Trees can also be dropped off at local recycling facilities.

Baltimore City will offer free tree mulching to its residents from December 27 through February 4 at the Northwest Residential Drop-off Center at 2840 Sisson Street. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

DPW will also offer curbside tree collection starting December 27.

Be sure to remove all tinsel, ornaments, and lights prior to leaving out or dropping off.

