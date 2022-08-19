What's In a Exoplentary System Name

Scientists need help naming 20 new Exoplanetary Systems that have been found by the Webb telescope. The naming of the systems is not an easy process though. exoplanetary Systems consist of a planet outside of our solar system and a host star. Therefore, they require a team of people to name them.

If you want to be a part of the naming process, you will be required to have teachers, students, astronomy enthusiasts or professional or amateur astronomists. Picking a name for the exoplanetary systems will not be as easy as you think.

The International Astronomical Union has specific guidelines for the possible names of these exoplanetary systems.

They encourage people to use indigenous however if an indigenous name is used, the team proposing the name will need to have a member of the indigenous community leading the group. They also would like the name to have historical or geographic significance. The name of the exoplanet and it’s hosts star will also need to have the same theme. Meaning, if the name for the exoplanet has historical meaning, the host star should as well. Names may NOT be one of a pet, person, organization, political relation, military related, or related to any religious activity.

After a team is assembled and a name is chosen, teammates will need to host a community outreach event that will teach what exoplanets are.

The process will continue with a proposal from the team. Teams are required to submit a written and proposal along with a video proposal sharing the name they chose and their reasons behind it. Alongside that submission will need to be 300 words or less report about the previously done outreach event. After a team has followed the proper steps and guidelines, they can submit their name proposal.

The deadline for submission is November 11th, 2022. From November 15th to December 15th each country will be selecting their choices of proposals to submit. While there ultimately will be one name picked for each exoplanet, each country must still pick two backups. The process will end with an international committee choosing a proposal for each individual exoplanet from December 15th, 2022, to March 16th, 2023, with the winners being announced March 20th, 2023.