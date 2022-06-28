BALTIMORE — On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the nation's near half-century long precedent offering federal protection of abortion rights.

On that same day, Justice Clarence Thomas stated his opinions on what should be reviewed next.

"In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is "demonstrably erroneous," we have a duty to "correct the error" established in those precedents," Thomas wrote according to ABC News.

In doing so, Thomas stated that Griswold v. Connecticut which made it legal for a married couple to use contraceptives; Lawrence v. Texas, which made same-sex romantic relationships legal; and Obergefell v. Hodges, which protected the right to same-sex marriage should be reviewed.

If the court manages to revisit these laws, what does this mean for Maryland residents?

It means a lot for the Baltimore community, for decades they have been hosting an event called Pride and it celebrates the contributions made to society by sexual and gender minorities.

This year, Baltimore Pride events took place from June 20-26 and it started in 1975.

Tigist Ashaka

This event is an annual celebration that includes the Pride parade, Block Party, the Twilight on the Terrace Gala, Youth Pride, Pride in the Park and so much more.

It takes place throughout the downtown area from Charles Plaza to Park Avenue and now to its current location of Eager Street and Druid Hill Park.

If the court revisits these landmark cases, things like Pride may be severely impacted.