'What City Hall delivered is obviously not working' Despite added patrols, Fells Point experiences another weekend shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police continue to investigate what it is calling a "discharging" of a weapon over the weekend.

The gunfire happened in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The gunfire damaged several vehicles, at least one business window and injured a person sitting in a vehicle. Police say that person suffered lacerations to the face.

Video obtained by WMAR-2 News shows people running on Broadway after the gunfire erupted. People can be seen sheltering in a business doorway for safety.

"Seeing that video is scary," said one Fells Point resident. "I wasn't aware there was another shooting."

The video has made its rounds and area business owners tell WMAR it's upsetting to see, once again.

"More road closures and more police, which is what City Hall delivered, is obviously not working," said business owner Claudia Towles. "More police presence, we didn’t ask for that as business owners. We want law enforcement to enforce the laws on the books."

The shooting incident along with added patrols came during a weekend of heightened security in the neighborhood.

Added safety followed a violent weekend last week where three people were shot.

Despite the latest shooting officials say added police patrols, road closures, and sobriety check points did have some success.

Over two nights 14 people were arrested for DUI, one for possession of a weapon and one on an outstanding warrant.

As for whether police will be operating in Fells Point next weekend, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said, "The plan is to deploy where violence is no matter where it is in the city."