Westminster Police looking for persons of interest in "distraction" thefts

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying these persons of interest in "distraction" thefts at local businesses.

According to police, during these thefts, two men enter the business. One suspect distracts the employee while the second enters a restricted area and commits the theft. Both incidents resulted in significant thefts.

Police say local businesses should take the following precautions to limit the opportunity for these types of thefts:

1. Take steps to limit access to restricted areas in the business

2. Secure valuables and cash in a safe

3. Secure exterior doors that are not intended for customer use

4. Conduct routine checks of emergency exit doors

5. Immediately call 911 to report similar suspicious activity

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals or concerning these theft incidents, are asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at (410)848-4646. Tips can also made anonymously by sending a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or by contacting the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.