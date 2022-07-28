Watch Now
Westminster man wins $150,000 in Bonus Match 5 lottery game

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 13:02:01-04

WESTMINSTER, Md.  — A Westminster man who regularly plays the lottery won $150,000 in a Bonus Match 5 drawing, after stopping by a new Royal Farms in Carroll County back in March.

The winner is being identified only as the "Bonus Match 5 King," as he is calling himself, says the Maryland Lottery.

He bought a $2 ticket at the Royal Farms on Corporate Center Court on March 11. He played the same combination he often did - 12, 14, 18, 24 and 33.

He also often played Multi-Match, and told the lottery he waited so long to claim the prize because it was hard to get to Baltimore without disrupting his daily routine.

The winner said in a statement that he's "planning to use this blessing for many trips in the future to my favorite getaway, Bethany Beach, Delaware.”

