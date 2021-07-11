West Baltimore residents hold 'Save Our Block" block party in Poppleton community

BALTIMORE — Neighbors are taking a stand to preserve their community.

There's been an ongoing dispute in Poppleton between the city and the people who live there.

The city used the power of eminent domain to take over the land -- and gave it to developer, LA City Development, in 2006.

Neighbors say they were pushed out of their homes, and there is currently a lawsuit on whether the city's actions are lawful.

"We are out here to come against the city to get them to let us stay in the neighborhood that I grew up in, three generations, and my neighbors who have been here 20+ years, we want to remain in Poppleton, the community that we love," said Sonia Eaddy.

Neighbors are asking to meet with the city and developer, and for transparency with the redevelopment project.

There was also a celebration of Poppleton's culture and West Baltimore's black history.