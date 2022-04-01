West Baltimore communities receiving new funding to help improve the area

BALTIMORE — Residents in West Baltimore communities have a lot to celebrate. Around 1p.m. on Friday, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen along with other faith-based community leaders gathered to announce new funding that will improve West Baltimore.

State leaders announced 1.5 million dollars will be invested to enhance the community.

With this funding people can expect more resources to advance the lives of residents by promoting job growth, housing stability and more.

One major change coming to the area is the reconstruction of Baltimore city public schools building 103, where Thurgood Marshall attended. Officials say it will be turned into a one stop shop where people can obtain legal support, job skills, and more.

Community members in the area say it's been a long time coming, but they won't have to wait much longer for change.

“I've lived here for over 30 something years, and I've seen changes come, but this change here is for the better. I know a lot of young people will benefit from these projects and hopefully become great leaders,” said Darrel Mcbriee, resident in West Baltimore.

People can also expect more initiatives to take place within the community. State leaders say they have plans to better the area and bring more developments to West Baltimore.

