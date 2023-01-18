Wes Moore makes history as Maryland's 63rd Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Wes Moore took his place in history Wednesday, being sworn in as Maryland's 63rd Governor.

The first ever Black Governor of the state was introduced to thousands in attendance by his longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.

During his inauguration speech in Annapolis Moore pledged to focus on student education as he did during the campaign.

"We do not have to choose between giving our children an excellent education and an equitable one. We will ensure every one of our students and children know that this state loves and needs them."

Moore also said his administration would find a balance in supporting law enforcement, while also continuing to explore police reform.

"We can support our first responders who risk everything to protect us, and change the inexcusable fact that Maryland incarcerates more Black boys than any other state," said Moore. "We do not have to choose between a safe state and a just state. Maryland can and will be both."

To do that Moore called for unity.

"Our time is now to build a state that those who came before us fought for, a state that leaves no one behind," said Moore.

Moore will continue to celebrate the Governorship Wednesday night at his inaugural ball to be held at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Read Moore’s full Inaugural Address below.