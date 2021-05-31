We're Open: R&R Taqueria

BALTIMORE — Local businesses have been doing all they can to stay open this past year...And you can help support them.

We're letting you know we're open Baltimore!

One of those businesses is R&R Iaqueria.

They have two locations, one on West Lombard street in the Inner Harbor...The other on Honeygo Boulevard in White Marsh.

They offer fresh, authentic Mexican food, and have been featured on the food network's "Diners, drive-ins and dives."

Both locations are open for takeout and delivery.

"The concept here was to actually ship Mexico to Baltimore. We can ship our culture, our food, our art. And because of Baltimore, they also have the same thing here. They have art, they have food...Baltimore is amazing."

R-and-R Taqueria is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm, and on Sundays from 11:00am to 7:00pm

