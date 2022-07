BALTIMORE — A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in West Baltimore, Monday afternoon.

Around 1:29 p.m., officers arrived to the 3200 block of West North Avenue to investigate a bank hold-up alarm.

When they arrived, they learned the bank guard shot at the suspect. The bank robbery then fled the location in a vehicle.

Police found the suspect crashed into a vacant building in the 2700 block of Prospect St.

The suspect was seen running away from the scene.