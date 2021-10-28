Wellness House helps our heroes in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It is not falling off a ladder two floors off the ground.

It is not racing up a flight of steps to stare a fire in the face.

Nor is it a wall collapsing and catching your heels.

No...it is cancer.

Cancer is the number one cause of death among our firefighters. It is because of all the smoke and hazardous material that they are around daily.

Where can a firefighter go to quietly cry? To feel scared and worried, but then have enough courage to raise their head into a world of hope. From the firehouse to the Wellness House in Annapolis.

So just like a firefighter to not worry about themselves but worry about others, they are teaming up with the place that is great medicine for the mind. The Wellness House.

Your Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters are pleased to announce a partnership with Wellness House of Annapolis.

The relationship began earlier this summer, when the firefighters were invited to participate in Wellness House’s “Paint Your Rainbow” summer day camp for children and adolescents who have been touched by a cancer diagnosis in their family.

Seeing the good work being performed first hand in our community, the professional Firefighters voted to make Wellness House the beneficiary of the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirt sales.

The mission of Wellness House of Annapolis is to provide support, education and services to help individuals and families who have been touched by cancer recover their health and well-being in a home-like environment.

Wellness House of Annapolis is a gathering place where cancer patients and their loved ones can learn healthy coping skills while dealing with the effects of cancer. It is a safe place where those going through the process of treatment and recovery can connect and support each other.

"Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters are committed to serving the community both on and off the job. As cancer is so prevalent in our membership as a result of on the job exposure, we are very familiar with the needs our community members have who are experiencing cancer. We are very excited to support Wellness House’s critical support services with our tee shirt sales, and throughout the year by volunteering at their events," said Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighter President Joe Addivinola.

“We are so very excited about our new partnership with the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters,” said Wellness House Executive Director Mary Jermann. "We knew we were a perfect fit as we kicked off our summer and the kids’ summer camp with the “Be Your Own Superhero” theme! We enjoyed a special visit from many fire fighters, the chief, several fire trucks, fire gear and an education session– it was a big hit with all of us. It’s important to know that cancer touches so many of us, and Wellness House has much to offer our Fire Fighters, as well!”

The first round of the t-shirts sold out. Another batch is in. The tees cost 20 bucks and to buy one click here.