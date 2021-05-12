Weekly community cleanups helps reduce trash in East Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE — For the past four months neighbors have met every Wednesday to clean a portion of their neighborhood in East Baltimore.

"I have a great group of people who are committed to making sure the streets are clean every single week," said Joseph Pace.

Pace was instrumental in starting the cleanup group after buying a home in the 400 block of North Milton Avenue five months ago.

"I initially found passion in the trash in the trash because they kept leaving trash at my house," said Pace. "It was vacant for three years. With me moving in and picking up the trash I met Miss Carrie and Miss Lynn. From there were all partnered up."

Now the group meets at 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

"It's been an answer to my prayers," said Carrie Rice. "When I see everyone coming out, I get emotional. It's community. It's bigger than just us. We started out with two people then three and it keeps growing."

The neighbors not only clean the alleyways behind their rowhomes of trash and illegal dumping, but they also maintain their sidewalks.

"You see people doing good and you want to help do good too," said Stephani Ezirike. "That's what brought me out, seeing my neighbors out here."

Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News since the cleanups started, they're seeing less and less illegal dumping and littering.

"As the weeks are going by people are littering less," said Ezirike. "They’re using the trashcan. They’re taking the stuff in their own houses to throw away. They're not just dropping it on the street."