Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jan 23, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.

A manager of a business on Market Space told police at about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 22 that someone stole a live lobster from a tank.

The total loss to the business was $70.

At around the same time, 1:39 a.m., police also responded to an assault on Main Street at Market Space. A man said another male punched him in the face. The suspect fled and wasn't found, said police.

Earlier that day, someone reported her jacket was stolen while she was using a public restroom, at about 7 a.m. on West Street at Church Circle. The value was $50.

A store manager at a business on Main Street at Market Space told police at 8 p.m. that an unknown male stole an online coffee order from the business. The loss was $7.

