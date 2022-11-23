Wednesday morning backup caused by overturned truck on I-95 near White Marsh

BALTIMORE — An overturned tractor-trailer caused major traffic backups on I-95 by the Big Gunpowder River Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said the driver lost control while heading southbound, just beyond White Marsh Boulevard.

Several other vehicles were also involved, and initially there was a report of someone trapped.

The tractor-trailer operator and another driver were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

A leak from the truck's saddle tanks created a hazmat situation, further complicating matters.

The overturned tractor-trailer stretched across the median, blocking lanes on both sides of the interstate. Two left lanes remain closed for cleanup.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

All lanes were reopened shortly after noon.