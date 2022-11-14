Weathering Winter: How to prepare for the worst of the season.

BALTIMORE — Winter's cold is finally starting to creep in to Maryland, which means its time to start preparing for the snow that come with it.

Baltimore City is well prepared with a budget of $7 million towards snow removal this season. That includes 300 workers, nearly 600 vehicles, and 15,000 tons of salt. But officials emphasize the public's part in staying safe during storms and freezing temperatures. We break down everything you need to know.

Road Safety

The easiest way to stay safe during a storm: stay home. It not only reduces the chance of accidents but allows snow crews to easily do their job and clear the streets. If you do absolutely have to leave, make sure you're familiar with the city's "Know Before You Go" emergency plan. You can brush up on the plan here.

Frozen Pipes

When it comes to pipes freezing, The Department of Public Works says to be proactive rather than reactive. They recommend stocking up on bottled water now in case your pipes do freeze. They also say when temperatures go below 25 degrees for prolonged periods of time, to keep a thin water flowing at the lowest level your house so that you can ensure your pipes don't break. Also make sure your outside garden hoses are disconnected and that outside faucets are turned off.

Fire Safety

In terms of fire safety this season, Fire Chief Niles Ford wants to remind people the fire department will install smoke detectors in their homes for free, just call 311. If you use an alternative heating source such as space heaters, make sure they're never unattended and are on a flat surface at least 3 feet away from anything combustible. Kerosene heaters on the other hand are prohibited in the city.