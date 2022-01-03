Watch
Weather, rise in COVID cases contributing to delay in trash, recycling collections

Baltimore City Department of Public Works
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — Due to weather conditions and a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, DPW says they may have some challenges servicing trash or recycling pick-ups scheduled for Tuesday.

DPW reminds residents that only City streets are plowed and that alleyways and sidewalks are the responsibility of the resident or the business owner.

In addition, the following Solid Waste services will remain suspended on Tuesday.

  • Bulk Collections
  • Street Sweeping
  • Street & Alley Cleaning
  • Cleaning & Boarding 
  • Fire Debris/Special Investigation Unit (SIU)
  • Graffiti Removal
  • Waterway Cleaning
  • Rat Rubout Program
