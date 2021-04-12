We Our Us brings opportunity with every step they take

BALTIMORE — We Our Us, is a group that brings opportunity with every step they take.

This weekend the group took off from North Avenue to reach people at their doorsteps and corners with job opportunities and resources.

In the two years they’ve been in motion they have helped over 1000 people get jobs, and over 100 get counseling.

The group also started a Stop the Beef Hotline to prevent petty issues from turning violent.

“This is about us loving us. We have to protect our sons and our daughters and our sisters and our parents and the ones that paved the way for us," said Odell Dickerson. "They didn’t pave the way for nothing, we didn’t come this far just to come this far. This is about love and we all have to join in. The weather is breaking vaccinations are going in arms. We gotta get back to serving."

To end their walk they gathered around a young child who is going through his last chemotherapy treatment.

Together the group raised $800 for the family and they helped set up a fundraiser for more.

