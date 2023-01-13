Watch Now
We Our Us aims to promote peace during MLK parade

Posted at 5:56 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 17:56:13-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Martin Luther King Junior day parade is all set for Monday.

But organizations like We Our Us say they're also walking for change.

The anti-violence organization is bringing food, mental health and job resources to those in need.

They say in addition to honoring Dr. King's memory, they also want to continue his push for equality and peace.

They add peace is something Baltimore hasn't seen enough of and is something they hope to bring by providing these resources to people.

"For the men who may have differences or has some differences in the past. You know, let bygones be bygones. Let's forget the past and agree to disagree. Let's find a way that we can come on one common ground and make our city safe and a decent place to live," said Andrew Muhammad, executive director of We Our Us.

The parade will begin Monday at noon, at the intersection of Martin Luther King,Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

