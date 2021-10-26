'We need our area clean.' North Carlton Street looks more like a dirty alleyway than a street

BALTIMORE — We're talkin' trash on North Carlton Street where bulk trash items have gone unchecked for more than a month.

"Regardless of who it belongs to, it should be gone," said Doris Parker. "I've lived here for 40 years. I remember when there was a playground there."

Now the area has become a dumping ground for couches, construction debris and more.

"I've called the city's 311 line multiple times," said another homeowner. "They haven't come out.

One of the items, a couch, has a city inspection sticker dated September 27. It's now October 26 and it still hasn't been picked up.

"We care about the area," said Doris.

She's called 311 too.

"Every time I call I get the excuse that they are trying to track down the property owner," she said.

Neighbors don't need to know who the property owner is, they just want things cleaned up in a timely manner.

"We need our area clean. I’m not trying to draw all kinds of unsavory people and different kinds of rodents or whatever around here," said Doris.

A nearby vacant property also has a rusted trailer just sitting on the properties edge. The Maryland tags expired back in 2009.

"It's been sitting there for at least a year," said Doris.

Items inside have been ripped out. Our camera's found cabinets thrown on North Carlton Street, ivy has overgrown some of them. Windows were also busted and looking inside you could see a gas can, rat droppings and more.

"We just need someone to come in and clean things up," said Doris.

WMAR-2 News has been in touch with the Department of Public Works about the issues, a spokesperson said it is contacting the appropriate parties and working to address the concerns of neighbors.

