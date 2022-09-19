'We make a great wine': Black-owned winery continues to make impacts in Maryland

"Great wine begins in the vineyard. It starts with great grapes," said Denise Matthews, co-owner of Philosophy Wines.

Especially if they're Maryland grapes.

The soil from Big Cork in Thurmont is where it begins for Kimberly Johnson and her partner Matthews.

"Maryland wine is agriculture, so working with the vineyards, the farmers in Maryland from the Eastern Shore to Montgomery County," Matthews said.

"We have a wish list, but the weather dictates which grapes are gonna be good enough for us to make wine," said Johnson.

2018 marked the birth of Philosophy Wines, two friends of 16 years decided to roll up their sleeves and get dirty.

"We crush, we sort, Lord have mercy if anyone wants to help us sort grapes we need help. The conveyor belt goes fast and you’re picking up grapes, everything so this is a product that we have our hands on from the very beginning," Johnson said.

This is where the work gets done and the wine made at the Wine Collective in Hampden. They use the space along with other small businesses.

"This is millions of dollars worth of equipment. It was the perfect scenario for us and we enjoyed every minute of being a part of the co-op. We can come here and make our own wine and then bottle and sell our own wine," said Matthews.

Between Johnson's knowledge of the industry, to Matthews' background in business and service as a Sommelier, they ventured into unknown territory, two Black women opening their own boutique winery.

It's an industry where there's a small representation of women and people of color.

"Kimberly and I are very social, we are definitely blessed but we are people, people and so we don't allow anything to get in our way," Matthews said.

Friendships Johnson formed volunteering at the Old Westminster Winery helped them get to where they are today even during 2020.

"During the pandemic, they had farmers markets on Sundays and so they allowed us to come to their winery and sell our wine, like who does that. Who's going to have you in their space, but they did it," said Matthews.

Now four years in business, five wines later, 3 of them award winning, they're proud of the product they're producing and putting on store shelves.

"We make a great wine. It's not a Black wine. It's not a Black woman wine. It's a great wine, we have repeat customers, they're buying because the product is good," Matthews said.

For more information on Philosophy Winery, click here.