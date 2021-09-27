'We know our neighbors. Word gets spread' People in Reservoir Hill on alert after home break-ins

BALTIMORE — Neighbors in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue are asking everyone to be on alert when it comes to suspicious behavior. This, after a number of homes were broken into.

According to neighbors it happened Friday into Saturday, between midnight and 6 a.m.

"We know our neighbors," said Arlen Cullors. "Word gets spread. I heard about the break-ins from posts on Nextdoor."

Not only are neighbors talking about their safety concerns, they're also sharing videos of the suspects. Home surveillance has captured a pair of thieves scaling alley fences. Once in the backyard they look for open windows and unlocked doors.

"We believe they're using trash cans to help scale the fence," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. "Two homes on both side of me have been hit. I guess we've been lucky. We do have iron bars on our windows."

According to neighbors, at least five homes have been targeted. We're told thieves made off with laptops, cash, shoes and more.

"It's really sad," said one victim over the phone. "I was home when they came inside."

So far there have been no arrests. Baltimore Police is encouraging anyone with information to give them a call.

"It's common sense," said Cullors. "File a police report. Talk to your neighbors. If you see something out of the ordinary, say something."