'We don’t want to ruin peoples Thanksgiving': Baltimore bakery burglarized, impacting customer orders

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating an early morning burglary at Baked in Baltimore on Reisterstown Road. According to staff, the crime occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

"One of our employees, a froster unlocked the the door and found this mess," said bakery co-owner April Richardson. "It hurts, it really hurts."

The crime comes at an inopportune moment. This time of the year is the busiest when it comes to orders and revenue.

"October 31 until December 21. This is where we make most of our revenue because our products are made with sweet potatoes and this is the season," said Richardson. "UPS is supposed to get here at 6. We have 1,000 people's orders that we need to figure out where going to send them."

Much of the invoices and paper orders were thrown on the ground, along with multiple cash registers and other items, including glass display cases.

"All of this was filled with baked goods," said Richardson. Pointing to shattered glass she referenced how sweet treats had to be thrown out. "Because they shattered our glass which has nothing to do with money, all of this glass ruined all of our inventory."

It believed the thieves entered the through the office, smashing the window with a metal-like pipe.

"Police took it as evidence," said Richardson.

Despite the crime, orders still need to be filled.

Jonathan Tymes, a bakery worked put in nine hours Tuesday.

"When I saw all the glass I was upset," he said. "But we have to work. It's all hands-on deck. You know you Gotta keep the drive going. We can’t let this fail us. We've got a lot of stuff going out."

To help fufill orders Baked in Baltimore is asking for volunteers.

"Now is the time to volunteer," said Richardson. "Now is the time that we can use hands in our kitchen to help us package products to get them out to people who been waiting. We don’t want to ruin peoples Thanksgiving."

The bakery has also set up a GoFundMe page to help recover from the damages.