'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican candidate Dan Cox addressed the public about election night.

Cox has not conceded the race just yet, even though the Associated Press deemed Governor-Elect Wes Moore the winner just a few minutes after the polls closed in Maryland.

"We're at a point where its not looking good, but I can tell you this, only 50% of the vote is counted and every single vote from here on out are votes cast today," said Cox.

Cox's daughter, Patience Faith Cox, said earlier today that the race was not over yet and Moore was using his early victory to gloat.

"Don't believe everything you see on there," said Patience. "This race is not over yet."

Cox also states that he is doing well across Maryland and he says that a victory is still possible, he will continue to watch the vote count.