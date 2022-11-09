Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night

Election 2022 Maryland
Brian Witte/AP
Del. Dan Cox, a Maryland state legislator who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, talks to reporters, in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Election 2022 Maryland
Posted at 11:17 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:33:47-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican candidate Dan Cox addressed the public about election night.

Cox has not conceded the race just yet, even though the Associated Press deemed Governor-Elect Wes Moore the winner just a few minutes after the polls closed in Maryland.

"We're at a point where its not looking good, but I can tell you this, only 50% of the vote is counted and every single vote from here on out are votes cast today," said Cox.

Cox's daughter, Patience Faith Cox, said earlier today that the race was not over yet and Moore was using his early victory to gloat.

"Don't believe everything you see on there," said Patience. "This race is not over yet."

Cox also states that he is doing well across Maryland and he says that a victory is still possible, he will continue to watch the vote count.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices