WBAL's Jim Russ dies at the age of 57

BALTIMORE — We are mourning the loss of a Baltimore great today.
WBAL announced Wednesday that Jim Russ has passed away.
Russ kept watch of the roads with his traffic reporting in the Baltimore area for the past decade.
We extend our deepest sympathy to his family during this time.
With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our friend, @JimWBALTraffic, the unquestioned Dean of Baltimore traffic reporting, who kept watch on the roads in the WBAL/98 Rock listening area for the past decade. Our thoughts are with our friends at @wbalradio. pic.twitter.com/7amTArojYV— WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) August 18, 2021