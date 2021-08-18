Watch
WBAL's Jim Russ dies at the age of 57

Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 18, 2021
BALTIMORE — We are mourning the loss of a Baltimore great today.

WBAL announced Wednesday that Jim Russ has passed away.

Russ kept watch of the roads with his traffic reporting in the Baltimore area for the past decade.

We extend our deepest sympathy to his family during this time.

