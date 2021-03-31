Wayfair plans to open new distribution center in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — Wayfair is planning to open a new distribution center in Harford County.

The 1.2 million square-foot facility will be located at MRP Industrial's Eastgate Logistics Park in Aberdeen.

Governor Larry Hogan says the move will bring the state 250 new full time jobs over the next six years.

To make it happen, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $750,000 conditional loan, with another $75,000 workforce grant coming from Harford County.

A fortune 500 company, Wayfair generated $14 billion in net revenue last year with more than 16,000 employees throughout North America and Europe.

No official opening date has been released.

