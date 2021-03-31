Menu

Wayfair plans to open new distribution center in Harford County

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. The company said it its first brick-and-mortar location will open by early 2019 in Florence, Ky., a suburb about 12 miles from Cincinnati. A Wayfair spokeswoman says the 20,000-square-foot outlet store will sell items that have been returned but are in good condition. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:31:25-04

ABERDEEN, Md. — Wayfair is planning to open a new distribution center in Harford County.

The 1.2 million square-foot facility will be located at MRP Industrial's Eastgate Logistics Park in Aberdeen.

Governor Larry Hogan says the move will bring the state 250 new full time jobs over the next six years.

To make it happen, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $750,000 conditional loan, with another $75,000 workforce grant coming from Harford County.

A fortune 500 company, Wayfair generated $14 billion in net revenue last year with more than 16,000 employees throughout North America and Europe.

No official opening date has been released.

